New London - Thomas "Peter" and "Pogo" Peter Millaras, 69, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. He was born Dec. 26, 1950, the son of Helen and Peter Millaras. He grew up in Quaker Hill, and graduated from St. Bernard High School and the College of the Holy Cross.
He is a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.
Funeral details will be published in a full obituary in Sunday's edition of The Day. Donations may be made to Homes for Heroes, 3000 Whitney Ave., Suite 233, Hamden, CT 06518. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020