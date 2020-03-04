Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
For more information about
Thomas Millaras
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Quaker Hill, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Millaras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Peter "Peter and Pogo" Millaras


1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Thomas Peter "Peter and Pogo" Millaras Obituary
New London - Thomas "Peter" and "Pogo" Peter Millaras, 69, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. He was born Dec. 26, 1950, the son of Helen and Peter Millaras. He grew up in Quaker Hill, and graduated from St. Bernard High School and the College of the Holy Cross.

He is a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.

Funeral details will be published in a full obituary in Sunday's edition of The Day. Donations may be made to Homes for Heroes, 3000 Whitney Ave., Suite 233, Hamden, CT 06518. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -