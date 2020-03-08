|
New London - Thomas Peter Millaras, lovingly known as "Pogo" and Peter, was peacefully led into eternal life by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Peter was born Dec. 26, 1950, the son of Helen and Peter Millaras. He grew up in Quaker Hill, graduated from St. Bernard High School and then, went on to graduate from the College of the Holy Cross.
Upon graduation, he received a commission of ensign in the U.S. Navy, and later, was promoted to lieutenant. His early experiences of saltwater fishing with his father and his love of scuba diving made him the optimal candidate to become a U.S. Navy diving officer. He took true pride in being a team member of the San Diego-based U.S. Navy Marine Mammal Program, which trained bottlenose dolphins and California sea lions for military operations. Additionally, he held key positions within the U.S. Navy Experimental Diving Unit in Panama City, Fla. As a civilian, Peter owned and managed real estate properties in Panama City, Fla. and New London. Pogo was a generous, kind-hearted, loving man who lived life to the fullest. He traveled extensively, enjoyed meeting new people and treasured gathering with friends and family. He will be deeply missed.
Peter is survived by his sister Andrea Millaras Deedy; niece Taylor Deedy; and loving life-partner, Mary Nary. He was predeceased by his parents Helen and Peter Millaras.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m, Tuesday March 10, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Quaker Hill. Burial with military honors will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London. There are no calling hours. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Homes for Heroes, 3000 Whitney Avenue, Suite 233, Hamden, Connecticut 06518 or Samaritan's Purse: Operation Heal our Patriots, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook, to share a memory or ask for directions.
"The Lord is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in love." (Psalm 103: 8 NIV)
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020