Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-1769
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas Piscatelli Obituary
Baltic - Thomas Piscatelli, 59, passed away Oct. 28, 2019.

He was born in Norwich, the son of Eileen Piscatelli and the late William Piscatelli. He was a devoted New York Yankees fan, enjoyed fishing and had a passion for cars. He was co-owner of United Glass and Mirror Co. in Bozrah.

Calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich. Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on Nov. 7, 2019
