Baltic - Thomas Piscatelli, 59, passed away Oct. 28, 2019.
He was born in Norwich, the son of Eileen Piscatelli and the late William Piscatelli. He was a devoted New York Yankees fan, enjoyed fishing and had a passion for cars. He was co-owner of United Glass and Mirror Co. in Bozrah.
Calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich. Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on Nov. 7, 2019