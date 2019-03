Pawcatuck - Thomas A. Santos, 76, of Pawcatuck died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, after a brief illness.



Born in New London, he was the son of the late Alfred and Mary (Correira) Santos and lived in Pawcatuck for many years.



Tom began his career owning and operating several local businesses, including, Nationwide Insurance Co. in Mystic, the former Now & Then Music Store in Gales Ferry, and New England Raceway Store in North Stonington, and he was a popular DJ.



A selfless individual, Tom was always willing to help others, serving his local community and being a member for over 40 years with Lions Club International, serving previously in the Ledyard and Pawcatuck Lions Club and more recently, in the New London Lions Club (in numerous officer and Cabinet positions), receiving the Knight of the Blind Award.



An accomplished author of two books, "My Son Todd and My Guardian Angels" and "Mystic in the Fifties" he was past Chairman of the SECT Authors and Publishers Assoc (CAPA) and wrote several articles in local periodicals. Tom founded and hosted his popular TV show, "Books and Things with Tom", a televised show that ran for many years on Comcast and TVC Channel 12, interviewing people of local interest.



He is survived by his grandson, Cody Santos of Preston; and his beloved companion, Dara Karas of Pawcatuck; and several extended family members. Tom was predeceased by his son, Todd C. Santos in 1994; and his brother, Gary.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23rd at the Pawcatuck VFW Post 1265 160 Broad St. where he was a charter member of the Men's Auxiliary and past Secretary. Potluck dishes are welcome.



His burial will be held privately.



The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Published in The Day on Mar. 3, 2019