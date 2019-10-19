|
|
|
Waterford - Thomas Smith, 63, of Waterford, died Oct. 17, 2019, at his home. He graduated from Waterford High School, and retired from the East Lyme Police Department.
Calling hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A memorial service at 6 p.m. will be conducted. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the . A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 19, 2019