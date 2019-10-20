|
|
Waterford - Thomas "Tom" Smith, 63, of Waterford, died Oct. 17, 2019, at his home. He graduated from Waterford High School, and retired from the East Lyme Police Department where he had been employed from 1987 to 2014.
He was born in New London, March 11, 1956, the son of James F. and Rose Colandene Smith. He was an avid fly fisherman, and an expert at tying flies. He also coached Little League and Babe Ruth League baseball in East Lyme.
He is survived by his brother James F. Smith and his wife Mary; as well as nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his parents; and his brother Dennis Smith.
Calling hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21st, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons, East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. At 6 p.m., a Memorial Service will be conducted. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the . Condolences may be shared on Tom's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019