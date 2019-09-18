|
|
Torrington - Thomas Swaney Sr., of Torrington formerly of Old Lyme passed away Friday, Sept. 13, at Apple Rehab after a sudden illness. Born in Old Lyme Dec. 17, 1944, to Elsie (Itts) Swaney and James Swaney.
He was a truck driver and construction worker. Working over the years for CT Valley Egg Co., Machnik Brothers Construction, Town of Old Lyme and Sankow Beaver Brook Farm. He was retired.
Known by all as "Pops" he had a generous heart. He was always giving selflessly expecting nothing in return. It gave him great joy helping others.
He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He went hunting, fishing, played the lottery and did "exercise" excursions to Savers and Goodwill. He took his kids on many road trip adventures.
He is survived by his children, Thomas (Sharon) Swaney Jr., Candace (Tod) Weaver, Annmarie Swaney (fiancé Jason), Amanda (Michael) Knisely and Ex-Wife Roxanne Defranzo; his grandchildren, Ashley, Alex, Brianna, Wyatt, Jared, Aiden and Nicholas; his great-grandchildren, Hunter, Finn, Reese and Carter; siblings, Katherine, Richard, Kenneth, Norman, Susan and Leon. Predeceased by Mildred and James
Visiting Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme. Casual attire is requested. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Duck River Cemetery, McCurdy Rd., Old Lyme.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Thomas D. Swaney Sr. memorial fund C/O Webster Bank, 7 Halls Rd., Old Lyme, CT 06371.
Published in The Day on Sept. 18, 2019