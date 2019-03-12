|
|
|
New London - Thomas F. Tranchida, 96, entered eternal life March 9, 2019.
He was born March 6, 1923, in New London, the son of the late Vito and Caterina (Bonanno) Tranchida.
He was Army veteran of WW II, and retired Fire Capt. at the Sub base in Groton.
His family will receive guests from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble Friday at 9 a.m. and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment with military honors, in St. Mary Cemetery. Complete obit will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 12, 2019
