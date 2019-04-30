|
|
|
Norwich - Thomas V. Forgette III, age 46, of Norwich, passed away at William W. Backus Hospital April 25, 2019. He was born Sept. 15, 1972, in Bridgeport to Thomas and Maureen (Moran) Forgette.
A Catholic Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday May 4th at Sacred Heart Church, 156 Providence Street, Taftville followed by a celebration of life at the VFW 36 Pratt Ave, Taftville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Assosciation at www.lung.org or to the Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org/donate. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the Forgette family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 30, 2019
