Old Lyme - Thomas W. Bump, 81, of Old Lyme passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home in Old Lyme. Mr. Bump was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Old Lyme to his late parents Francis and Anne Faherty Bump. He was the beloved husband of Elsie Bump, who passed away in January of this year.
Thomas is survived by his children: Robert Thompson, Cherie LeClaire and her husband Lee, Laura Zaks and her husband Billy, Heather Colli and her husband Mark, Bonnie Thompson, Eliz-abeth Rubitski and her husband David; as well as seven grandchildren: Robert Thompson and his wife Wendy, William Thompson, Nicole and Amber LeClair, Danielle Impelliterri, Tabatha and Sadie Rubitski; as well as seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Fred Bump.
Thomas was a lifelong resident of Old Lyme, having graduated in 1957, as part of the last class to complete all twelve grades from Center School. After serving on the U.S. naval aircraft carrier, USS Ranger, during the Vietnam War, Thomas returned home and worked as a mechanic for Saunders Garage. He met Elsie, the love of his life, at the Nautilus restaurant in 1968, and the two raised their six children together. Thomas was a very hard working, supportive and friendly man who will be remembered by many for his sense of humor and kindness. A volunteer with the Old Lyme EMS for over 30 years, Thomas served his community with honor and made many, many friends.
The family would like everyone to know that a celebration of both Thomas and Elsie's life will be announced at a date in the future, when it is safe to do so and when the lives of these two wonderful people can be celebrated in the manner they so deserve.
