Colchester - Thomas Walter Lenkiewicz, 87, of Colchester, passed away suddenly at home March 30, 2019. Born in Norwich February 18, 1932. He will be sadly missed but always remembered with love by his wife Jennie of 65 years.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3rd at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4th, at St., Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave, Colchester. Burial in Linwood Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Apr. 3, 2019
