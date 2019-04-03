Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lenkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Walter Lenkiewicz


1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Thomas Walter Lenkiewicz Obituary
Colchester - Thomas Walter Lenkiewicz, 87, of Colchester, passed away suddenly at home March 30, 2019. Born in Norwich February 18, 1932. He will be sadly missed but always remembered with love by his wife Jennie of 65 years.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3rd at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4th, at St., Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave, Colchester. Burial in Linwood Cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.