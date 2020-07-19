Preston - Capt. Thomas "Tom" (Whity) Majewski passed away June 12, 2020, in Arcadia, Fla. Tom was born Aug. 8, 1938, to Alexander and Dorothy (Hinchey) Majewski.



A 1957 graduate of Norwich Free Academy, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Then, he married his high school sweetheart, Dolores "Dolly" L'Heureux Majewski. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary March 1, 2020. Tom was Captain of the Kingston II for many years; and then became Thames River Harbor pilot and shipyard pilot at General Dynamics Electric Boat. Tom was active in boy's baseball at the recreation field in Preston. He was past commander of the VFW Post 9452, lifetime member of the Germania Lodge, a 47-year member of the Shennecossett Yacht Club and a lifetime member of the Poquetanuck Volunteer Fire Department.



He is survived by his wife Dolly; son David Majewski, of Honolulu, Hawaii; daughter Cheryl and son-in-law James Roberts, of Preston; daughter-in-law Lisa Russell, of Stonington; grandson Kyle Majewski, of Preston; sister Carol Rumsey, of Colorado; and brother Richard Majewski, of Las Vegas, Nev. Tom will be missed for his leadership, humor, integrity and kindness.



A Celebration of Life service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. July 25, at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Avenue, Norwich, with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Capt. Thomas Majewski to Tidewell Hospice House, 919 North Arcadia Ave., Arcadia, FL 34266



The Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.



