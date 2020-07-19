1/1
Capt. Thomas Whity "Tom" Majewski
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Preston - Capt. Thomas "Tom" (Whity) Majewski passed away June 12, 2020, in Arcadia, Fla. Tom was born Aug. 8, 1938, to Alexander and Dorothy (Hinchey) Majewski.

A 1957 graduate of Norwich Free Academy, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Then, he married his high school sweetheart, Dolores "Dolly" L'Heureux Majewski. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary March 1, 2020. Tom was Captain of the Kingston II for many years; and then became Thames River Harbor pilot and shipyard pilot at General Dynamics Electric Boat. Tom was active in boy's baseball at the recreation field in Preston. He was past commander of the VFW Post 9452, lifetime member of the Germania Lodge, a 47-year member of the Shennecossett Yacht Club and a lifetime member of the Poquetanuck Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife Dolly; son David Majewski, of Honolulu, Hawaii; daughter Cheryl and son-in-law James Roberts, of Preston; daughter-in-law Lisa Russell, of Stonington; grandson Kyle Majewski, of Preston; sister Carol Rumsey, of Colorado; and brother Richard Majewski, of Las Vegas, Nev. Tom will be missed for his leadership, humor, integrity and kindness.

A Celebration of Life service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. July 25, at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Avenue, Norwich, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Capt. Thomas Majewski to Tidewell Hospice House, 919 North Arcadia Ave., Arcadia, FL 34266

The Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
8608871769
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Labenski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved