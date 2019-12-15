|
Niantic - Thornton Prescott Masten, 91, of Niantic passed away Dec 9, 2019. He was born in Stamford Sept 5, 1928, to parents Kenneth and Thelma Masten.
Thornton is survived by his wife Geri of 54 years; daughters Jill Masten Urbain of Newtown and Laurie Masten Torrance of Laporte, ColO.; sons- in-law, Aaron Urbain and Tom Torrance; brother Lee Masten (wife Linda) of Bennington, VT.; sister-in-lawJayne Olsen; nieces, Rena and Kristina; great-niece and nephew, Kyra and Owen; nephews, Lee Jr., Tyler Mario (wife Laura); and great-nieces, Camden and Isabel.
Thornton was a relative of Dr. Samuel Prescott who accompanied American patriot Paul Revere on the famous "Midnight Ride." During World WarII, Thornton served in the United States Air Force, and was stationed on Johnston Island, a very small, but crucial piece of geography in the remote pacific. After military service, Thornton returned home to Connecticut, and eventually attended the University of Bridgeport School of Engineering. In time, this lead to his career of traveling around the world on behalf of the PerkinElmer, Inc.
Through a dear friend and colleague, he met Geri. They married and called the lovely town Fairfield home where they raised two daughters. After 32 years and rising to director of manufacturing, Thornton decided it was time to retire from PerkinElmer. Eager for a new endeavor, Thornton and Geri purchased a furniture business which they operated together for 17 years, before settling near the Niantic shore.
Thornton's love and passion was nature and the outdoors. He was an avid saltwater fisherman and birder. His volunteer work included time with the Connecticut Audubon Society, Mystic Aquarium and Milford Point Coastal Center. His love for adventure guided him to a rafting expedition in the Grand Canyon at age 75. His absolute favorite scenery in all the world are the big blue sky and western prairies of Wyoming, Colorado and Montana. Thornton cherished his friends and family in a quiet manner and referred to his marriage to Geri as "a true love story."
A Celebration of Life in honor of Thornton will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his favorite charities in memory of Thornton: the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keensburgh, Colo. and/or the Connecticut Audubon Society, Fairfield.
Published in The Day on Dec. 15, 2019