La Quinta, Calif. - Timmie Alan Woods, 57, of La Quinta, Calif. and formerly of Stonington died of congestive heart failure March 12, 2020. He was born June 5, 1962, in New London and was the son of Dr. Jimmie and Jane Woods of La Quinta, Calif.



Prior to his passing he was a Special Education Teacher which he had the opportunity to touch so many lives in his quest to become a great teacher and had learned from so many of his own teachers including his Father. He received a Master of Arts in Education in 2010 from Azusa Pacific University in California, Bachelor of Arts in 2000 from California State University, San Bernardino, Associate of Arts from Manchester Technical College in Connecticut. He was a 1981 graduate from St. Bernard School in Montville. He was a member of the Connecticut Army National Guard and honorably retired from that branch.



Besides his parents he is survived by his sister Cindy Bonneau of Savannah, Ga.; and his brother Jimmie Jr. (Anne) of Avon; as well as nieces and nephews, Tiffany, Philip and Christopher Bonneau, Molly and Erica Woods. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Ada and Earl Lewis; and paternal grandparents, Edith and Robert Woods.



Interment will be in October 2020, at Jordan Cemetery, 240 Boston Post Road, Waterford, where he will be laid to rest next to his fiancée, Michelle Jacques, the love of his life who predeceased him in 1991.



Memorial donations can be sent in memory of both Timmie Woods and Michelle Jacques to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA. 02215.



