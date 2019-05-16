Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
70 Central Ave
Norwich, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Allain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Allain Sr.


1966 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Timothy Allain Sr. Obituary
Lisbon - Timothy Allain, Sr., 53, of Lisbon passed away peacefully in his sleep May 12, 2019. He was born in Norwich January 18, 1966.

At the time of his death, he was the owner/operator of Jerry's Appliance in Greeneville. For most of his life, Tim was an avid classic car and music enthusiast.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Mary's Church, 70 Central Ave., Norwich. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Maennerchor Club in Taftville.
Published in The Day on May 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries