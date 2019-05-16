|
Lisbon - Timothy Allain, Sr., 53, of Lisbon passed away peacefully in his sleep May 12, 2019. He was born in Norwich January 18, 1966.
At the time of his death, he was the owner/operator of Jerry's Appliance in Greeneville. For most of his life, Tim was an avid classic car and music enthusiast.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Mary's Church, 70 Central Ave., Norwich. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Maennerchor Club in Taftville.
Published in The Day on May 16, 2019
