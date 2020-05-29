New London - Timothy George Butler passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born April 1, 1956, in Providence, R.I., to David Alfred Butler and Muriel May Butler.



Tim loved his family and enjoyed music, fishing, clamming, and anything to do with nature or the sea. Often taking his children and then grandchildren on nature walks, Tim would always clean up trash scattered on the beach and in the woods. He was the kind of guy who was always there for you when you needed him. He was an exceptional man and a loving husband, father, son, and brother.



Tim was employed at Electric Boat as a welder for 22 years and afterward pursued a career in Information Technology. Tim had a love for technology, and he imparted that upon his daughter Jennifer.



Tim is survived by his wife of 38 years Susan; his daughter Sarah Butler and her children Eric and Avamarie; daughter Jennifer Butler and her wife Mandy, and their daughter Alexandra. Tim is also survived by his brothers, David and Scott Butler; sister Donna Butler; and numerous extended family members in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Tim is also survived by his most beloved canine companion, Terry, who was by his side till the very end.



Due to circumstances with Covid-19, a memorial service will be planned for a later date and time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store