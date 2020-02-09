Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Timothy Huff
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Huff


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Huff Obituary
Groton - Timothy Huff, 51, of Groton died Feb. 4, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born Mar. 13, 1968, in Norfolk, Va. the son of Grady Huff of Groton and the late Gussie Huff.

Mr. Huff was employed as a manager of information technology at Pfizer.

In addition to his father, Grady, he is survived by his wife, Leilani Boldoz Huff of Groton; one daughter, Autumn Huff of Groton; a brother, Francis Huff of Groton; and a sister, Joyce Huff Wilson of Groton.

A celebration of his life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton. Please do not send flowers; and instead make a contribution to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to the March of Dimes, 867 Main Street, Manchester, CT 06040. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook, share a memory or request directions.
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -