Groton - Timothy Huff, 51, of Groton died Feb. 4, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born Mar. 13, 1968, in Norfolk, Va. the son of Grady Huff of Groton and the late Gussie Huff.
Mr. Huff was employed as a manager of information technology at Pfizer.
In addition to his father, Grady, he is survived by his wife, Leilani Boldoz Huff of Groton; one daughter, Autumn Huff of Groton; a brother, Francis Huff of Groton; and a sister, Joyce Huff Wilson of Groton.
A celebration of his life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton. Please do not send flowers; and instead make a contribution to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to the March of Dimes, 867 Main Street, Manchester, CT 06040. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook, share a memory or request directions.
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020