Timothy James Garfield


1950 - 2019
Timothy James Garfield Obituary
Lyme - Timothy James Garfield, (Tim), 68, of Lyme, passed away March 31, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by family. The Memorial Service will be held at his home located at 212 Blood Street, Lyme, CT, at 2 p.m. April 13, 2019. Reverend Charlie Hamill, of Grace Church in Old Saybrook will provide guided prayer and blessings.

Tim was born in Peterborough, N.H. to John Stevens Garfield and Constance Rita Garfield Nov. 24, 1950. He attended Conant High School in Jaffrey, N.H., and graduated in 1968. Tim went on to study the fine arts at Franklin Pierce College and the University of New Hampshire.

Tim was a dedicated family man and often told us that he found his meaning in life as a father and faithful husband. Tim's work focused on providing guidance and support to the addicted and sought to aid the developmentally disabled in any way he could.

Tim is survived by his wife, Deirdre Cotter Garfield of Lyme; his sons, Christian and Aidan Cotter-Garfield; his brother, Michael Garfield; and sisters, LouAnn Studer and Stephanie Matson; nephews, John and Mason Freer, and James and Christopher Studer. He is preceded in death by his father, John Stevens Garfield; and mother, Constance Rita Garfield.

Memorial donations may be made to Aid to the Church in Need at 12-14 Benhill Avenue, Sutton, Surrey SM1 4DA

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors and nurses of Yale New Haven Hospital.
Published in The Day on Apr. 7, 2019
