Pittsfield, Mass. - Dr. Timothy M. Mahoney, 48, of Pittsfield, Mass., beloved husband of Patricia Mahoney, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after a long battle with kidney cancer.
Born June 9, 1972, in New London, he was the son of Thomas Mahoney and the late Karen Mahoney.
He was raised in Ledyard, attending St. Bernard School (1990) and the College of the Holy Cross (1994). He attended the Medical College of Pennsylvania / Hahnemann University School of Medicine (2000), followed by residency in Radiology and fellowship training in both Interventional Radiology and MRI at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, concluding in 2007. Dr Mahoney was a partner in Advanced Berkshire Medical Imaging since 2007 and practiced as an interventional and diagnostic radiologist at Berkshire Health Systems.
He will be remembered as a caring physician and devoted husband and father who will be deeply missed. He was a member of St. Mark's Parish in Pittsfield, Mass. He enjoyed travel, spending time with family and friends, as well as golf, tennis, Boston sports, politics, and spreadsheets.
Besides his wife, Dr Mahoney leaves his three cherished children, son Patrick, daughter Rosemary, and son Harold. He is also survived by his father Thomas Mahoney of Mystic; brother Stephen Mahoney, his wife Jaime, and four nieces, Noelle, Norah, Cadence, and Chloe, of Melrose, Mass; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving mother Karen in 2011.
Funeral services for Dr. Timothy M. Mahoney will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Mark's Church, in Pittsfield, MA., celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Pastor. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.DrivenToCure.org
, a nonprofit organization aimed at raising awareness of and providing research funding for HLRCC, a genetic renal cancer syndrome.
