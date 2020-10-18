East Lyme - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy "Tim" Michael Hernandez, 48, who died at home surrounded by his family Oct. 8, 2020. He was born in San Manuel, Ariz. April 7, 1972, to Teresa and Edward Hernandez.
He grew up in East Lyme, and attended East Lyme public schools, graduating in 1990. He furthered his education at the University of Connecticut and Southern New Hampshire University. Early in his career, he worked in the computer networking field when it was first introduced to small businesses; later moving on to FedEx in Connecticut and Massachusetts. No matter what challenges cancer threw his way, he was determined to provide for his family. While working as a manager at BJ's Wholesale Club in Massachusetts, he met his sweetheart, Ann Lowe Roman.
He is survived by his three sons, Kevin, Benjamin and Noah; sweetheart Ann Lowe Roman; his mother Teresa Littlefield Hernandez; sister Robin Hernandez; aunts, Patricia Staker and Kathy Chatlas; and uncles, Lawrence Littlefield and Steven Hernandez. He was predeceased by his father; grandparents, Isidro and Mary Hernandez and Frederick and Evelyn Littlefield; his aunt Christina Hernandez; brother-in-law Frederick Sparen; and uncles, Andy Chatlas and Gary DeLalio.
His love for his children drove him to live courageously - fighting multiple forms of cancer over the last 21 years. He proudly watched his older sons attend cub scouts and karate events. His devotion saw him through their formative years, watching them become fine young men. Later, knowing his time was limited, he was determined to make lasting memories for his youngest, including camping in the backyard this summer, even as his health failed.
Tim was incredibly intelligent and had a vast imagination. He enjoyed cooking and baking, especially using his torch to caramelize crème brûlée. He loved Star Wars, Star Trek, Disney and Dr. Who. He proclaimed himself a Whovian. Despite his illnesses, he focused on how he could make life better for others - walking for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and donating to charities close to his heart. It was his kind heart and positive attitude that carried him through the most difficult of times; his mantra was, "It's all good," even with the worst of news. It is this attitude we will always carry with his memory. "Some people live more in 20 years, than others do in 80. It's not the time that counts, it's the person." Tenth Doctor Who
Our family would like to send a special thanks to Tim's nurse Dawn, and caregiver James, from the Center for Hospice Care in Norwich, and to Dr. Ben Newton and the wonderful staff at Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford for the exceptional care he received. Due to COVID-19 regulations, Tim's Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Center for Hospice Care, Norwich, or Smilow Cancer Center, Waterford, or a charity of the donor's choice
.