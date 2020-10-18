1/1
Timothy Michael "Tim" Hernandez
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
East Lyme - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy "Tim" Michael Hernandez, 48, who died at home surrounded by his family Oct. 8, 2020. He was born in San Manuel, Ariz. April 7, 1972, to Teresa and Edward Hernandez.

He grew up in East Lyme, and attended East Lyme public schools, graduating in 1990. He furthered his education at the University of Connecticut and Southern New Hampshire University. Early in his career, he worked in the computer networking field when it was first introduced to small businesses; later moving on to FedEx in Connecticut and Massachusetts. No matter what challenges cancer threw his way, he was determined to provide for his family. While working as a manager at BJ's Wholesale Club in Massachusetts, he met his sweetheart, Ann Lowe Roman.

He is survived by his three sons, Kevin, Benjamin and Noah; sweetheart Ann Lowe Roman; his mother Teresa Littlefield Hernandez; sister Robin Hernandez; aunts, Patricia Staker and Kathy Chatlas; and uncles, Lawrence Littlefield and Steven Hernandez. He was predeceased by his father; grandparents, Isidro and Mary Hernandez and Frederick and Evelyn Littlefield; his aunt Christina Hernandez; brother-in-law Frederick Sparen; and uncles, Andy Chatlas and Gary DeLalio.

His love for his children drove him to live courageously - fighting multiple forms of cancer over the last 21 years. He proudly watched his older sons attend cub scouts and karate events. His devotion saw him through their formative years, watching them become fine young men. Later, knowing his time was limited, he was determined to make lasting memories for his youngest, including camping in the backyard this summer, even as his health failed.

Tim was incredibly intelligent and had a vast imagination. He enjoyed cooking and baking, especially using his torch to caramelize crème brûlée. He loved Star Wars, Star Trek, Disney and Dr. Who. He proclaimed himself a Whovian. Despite his illnesses, he focused on how he could make life better for others - walking for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and donating to charities close to his heart. It was his kind heart and positive attitude that carried him through the most difficult of times; his mantra was, "It's all good," even with the worst of news. It is this attitude we will always carry with his memory. "Some people live more in 20 years, than others do in 80. It's not the time that counts, it's the person." Tenth Doctor Who

Our family would like to send a special thanks to Tim's nurse Dawn, and caregiver James, from the Center for Hospice Care in Norwich, and to Dr. Ben Newton and the wonderful staff at Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford for the exceptional care he received. Due to COVID-19 regulations, Tim's Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Center for Hospice Care, Norwich, or Smilow Cancer Center, Waterford, or a charity of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
8604438355
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved