Plainfield - Timothy Patrick Falvey, 57, of Plainfield, died unexpectedly April 16, 2020.
He was born in New London March 30, 1963, the son of Alma Johnson Falvey and the late Timothy D. Falvey. He was a graduate of the Ella T. Grasso Technical School in Groton and was a co-owner of Falvey Motors in Norwich.
Mr. Falvey is survived by his mother Alma Falvey; his two sisters, Loreen Falvey and Karen Szabo; his three children, Nicole Knight, Timothy "TJ" Falvey and Brittany Falvey; his girlfriend Teri Taylor; and his four grandchildren, Nathan, Pamelia, Sadie and Timothy.
Tim was an outdoorsman; some of his favorite hobbies were fishing offshore, hunting with his "bird dog" Dolly and cooking up a feast for his family and friends. Tim will be remembered as a kind and well-respected man; a wonderful father, son, brother and friend to many.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family. Please visit HYPERLINK "http://www.neilanfuneralhome.com" www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for Tim's family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 21, 2020