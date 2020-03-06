|
Waterford - Timothy "Tim" William Bonavita, video game aficionado and his mother's unofficial favorite child, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 35, after a brave battle with cancer. Tim was born Dec. 27, 1984, in Waterford, Conn. to William and Karen Bonavita (Foley), but for some inexplicable reason was allowed to celebrate his birthday in the middle of July to avoid the dreaded "birthday-Christmas combo" gift.
Tim attended Waterford High School, where he was captain of both the soccer and wrestling teams. After graduation, he returned to his alma mater and assisted in coaching the wrestling team to a state championship and received the Assistant Wrestling Coach of the Year Award. He earned his bachelor's degree from UCONN and went off into the world to experience a series of adventures, job opportunities and friendships along the way. Tim spent a year traveling through South America, studying the culture and language in Panama, Costa Rica and Colombia. Through his travels, Tim realized his passion for acting, film making and video editing when he participated in a friend's production of the Zombie Rom-com, "Cost of the Living." Tim went on to perform a lead role in the webseries, "Pleading Sanity," with his colleagues at "Let's Do This Productions" and the Actors Gym in Hamden. Tim found his home working for Firesite Films in Noank, where he won multiple awards for directing his first commercial. He even had an opportunity to direct his first music video for the song, "Soldier," by Billy Gilman; (shameless plug here) go online and check it out. Those who met Tim were drawn to his magnetic personality, eternal optimism and enthusiasm for adventure. Many described Tim as, "the nicest guy they ever met;" and truer words were never spoken.
Timothy was preceded in death by his mother Karen Bonavita. Timothy is survived by his fiancée, Alicia Pezzullo; his father William Bonavita; sisters, Sarah (Brian) Niemiec, Amanda Mugovero and Lee (Gabe) Sauerhoff; niece Giana Mugovero; nephews, Joseph Mugovero, Brayden Niemiec and Kellan Niemiec; as well as aunts and uncles, Keith and Joan Shelburn, Dan and Sonia Przybyla, Donald and Janice Geoffroy, Kathy Bonavita, Georgene Foley-Didato and Ron Welch; and his cousins, Stephen Welch, Ben (Alexandra), Katherine and John Shelburn, Cheri Bonavita-Efantis (Jim the Greek), the good-looking William Bonavita (Lorie), Jessica Lariviere (Conrad), Robin Trindall (Sean), Jason Geoffroy, Allison Kusnik (Carl) and Aileen and Andrew Foley.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Mystic Marriott, 625 North Road, Groton.
Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2020