Home

POWERED BY

Services
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Ashley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Marie Ashley

Send Flowers
Tina Marie Ashley Obituary
Colchester - Tina Marie Ashley, 54, of Colchester passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved family Thursday, Jan. 16.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Colchester Federated Church, 60 South Main St., Colchester. Memorial service and celebration of Tina's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Colchester Federated Church. Burial will take place after the service Saturday, at Linwood Cemetery with family and friends welcomed back at the church for a reception lunch.

For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -