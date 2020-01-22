|
Colchester - Tina Marie Ashley, 54, of Colchester passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved family Thursday, Jan. 16.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Colchester Federated Church, 60 South Main St., Colchester. Memorial service and celebration of Tina's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Colchester Federated Church. Burial will take place after the service Saturday, at Linwood Cemetery with family and friends welcomed back at the church for a reception lunch.
Published in The Day on Jan. 22, 2020