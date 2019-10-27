|
Old Lyme - Tina Marie Jarrabeck Whalen, 58, died Oct. 18, 2019. Tina was born March 26, 1961, in Massachusetts.
Tina Graduated from Lyme-Old Lyme High School in June 1979. Tina enjoyed basketball and softball in school. She was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR racing.
Tina worked for the Connecticut Department of Transportation for 10 years, before moving to the South. Tina loved the outdoors and dogs, especially, Cocoa. Tina also loved her Holstein-Friesian (black and white cows). She was a real cowgirl.
Tina is survived by her son Michael; three grandsons; a sister Darlene (David); a brother Frank (Francis); her mother Doris Rand; a nephew Jason; two grandnieces; and one grandnephew. Tina was predeceased by her brother Gregory. Tina is also survived by her step-brother Barry Rand; Laura Zeck, her friend of forty years; and her many Facebook friends all who will miss her.
There will be a celebration of Tina's life at a later date.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019