Todd Butler
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Plainfield - Todd Butler, 64, of Winsor Avenue passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the William W. Backus Hospital, Norwich.

He was born Feb. 24, 1956, in New London the son of the late John G. and Shirley Mackus Butler.

Todd worked as grinder at Electric Boat for many years.

He is survived by his son Thomas Butler; two stepdaughters, April Gill and Mae Jones; one brother Daniel Butler; and one sister Lisa Longston.

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements, which are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved