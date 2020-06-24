Plainfield - Todd Butler, 64, of Winsor Avenue passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the William W. Backus Hospital, Norwich.



He was born Feb. 24, 1956, in New London the son of the late John G. and Shirley Mackus Butler.



Todd worked as grinder at Electric Boat for many years.



He is survived by his son Thomas Butler; two stepdaughters, April Gill and Mae Jones; one brother Daniel Butler; and one sister Lisa Longston.



Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements, which are private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store