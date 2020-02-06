|
|
Norwich - Todd R. Slane, 54, of Norwich passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born July 18, 1965, in Lock Haven, Pa. to Robert and Ruth (Herby) Slane.
Todd worked as a commercial x-ray technician for Electric Boat.
He is survived by his wife Amanda (Hastings) Slane of Norwich; a son Gabriel Slane of Lynchburg, Va.; a son Alexander Slane of Norwich; a daughter Hannah Babbitt and her husband Jesse of Lynchburg, Va. He also leaves behind a sister Beth Liljestrand and her husband Christian; a sister Kimberly Houghton and her husband Michael; a brother Craig Slane and his wife Sandra; and a brother Jeffrey Slane; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Calvary Chapel, Sharp Hill Road, Uncasville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Show Mandy and Todd Some Love" Go Fund Me page set up in his honor. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for Todd's family.
Published in The Day on Feb. 6, 2020