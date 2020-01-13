Home

Todd Russell Davies Obituary
Wilton - Todd Russell Davies, 53, of Wilton and formerly of Ledyard died unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Rachel and Lindsay Davies of Ledyard. His family will greet relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 Route 12, Gales Ferry. Burial will be private for the family. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 13, 2020
