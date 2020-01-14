|
Wilton - Todd Russell Davies, 53, of Wilton and formerly of Ledyard, died unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was born in Norwich Aug. 14, 1966, the son of Angele and Thomas (Spud) Davies. He attended Ledyard High School, graduating with the Class of 1984. He graduated from UConn with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.
Todd was an avid surfer, President of the Ledyard Youth Basketball League, an active community member and a member of the Corvette Club.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving fiancée, Laura Davidson. He is also survived by his beloved daughters, Rachel and Lindsay Davies, and his former wife, Jessica Davies, all of Ledyard. He was brother to Christopher Davies, Stephanie Wyman, and Crystal Davies.
Todd's family will greet relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 Route 12, Gales Ferry. Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the GoFundMe page to assist with his daughters' continuing education at Link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/todd-davies-daughter039s-continuing-education-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in The Day on Jan. 14, 2020