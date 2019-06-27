Oak Island, N.C. - Tomest Maurice "Tom" Maskell, Sr, 77, of Oak Island, N.C., passed away June 22, 2019.



Mr. Maskell was born March 29, 1942, in St. Albans, Vt. Tom worked as a locomotive engineer at Pfizer Inc. in Groton. He also served 21 years in the U.S. Army in both the active and reserve components. Tom originally came to the area during Desert Storm to drive the locomotive at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point. Tom drove a cab for Oak Island Cab Company where he was affectionately known as the "Damn Yankee".



Survivors include his wife Patricia Maskell; three sons, Charles Maskell and wife Wendy, Tomest Maskell and wife Dawn, and Raymond Maskell and wife Michele; five grandchildren, Joshua Burton, Charles Maskell, Jr., Haley Szuksta, Alec Maskell, and Madelyn Maskell; two great-grandsons, Hudson Maskell, and Graham Szuksta; a brother Richard Maskell; two sisters, Lucille Stoddard and Irene Cairns.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter near you.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. Published in The Day on June 27, 2019