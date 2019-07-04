IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of TONY CALKINS Nov. 10, 1953 - July 4, 2017 I don't need a special day to bring you to mind, The days I do not think of you are very hard to find. Each morning when I awake I know that you are gone, And no one knows the heartache as I try to carry on. My heart still aches with sadness and secret tears still flow; What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. My thoughts are always with you, Your places no one can fill. In life I loved you dearly, In death I love you still. Love always, Kathy Published in The Day on July 4, 2019