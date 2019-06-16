IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Tony Mariano Sometimes I just sit quietly reflecting for a while Imagining your voice, your face, your warm and loving smile For it's so lovely to recall the happy times we had when you played such a special role as both Husband and Dad And at this very special time I only wish you knew that I'd give all the world today for one more hour with you But I still have my memories and since we've been apart it comforts me so much to know that you're right here in my heart Happy Father's Day! Miss you! Mary Lu and children Published in The Day on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary