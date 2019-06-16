Home

IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Tony Mariano Sometimes I just sit quietly  reflecting for a while Imagining your voice, your face,  your warm and loving smile For it's so lovely to recall  the happy times we had when you played such a special role  as both Husband and Dad And at this very special time I only wish you knew that I'd give all the world today for one more hour with you But I still have my memories  and since we've been apart it comforts me so much to know that you're right here in my heart Happy Father's Day!  Miss you! Mary Lu and children
Published in The Day on June 16, 2019
