Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracey Lee Hayward


1968 - 2019
Tracey Lee Hayward Obituary
Daytona Beach, Fla. - Tracey Lee (Orowson) Hayward of Daytona Beach Fla. and formerly from Ledyard, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 11, 2019, no more pain and suffering.

Born July 10, 1968, in Norwich to Michael W Orowson Sr and Judith A Noland.

She graduated from Ella Grasso Tech in 1987. Tracey worked Foxwoods Casino as a shuttle bus driver, was a school bus driver and a Homemaker. She married her husband, Styly W Hayward Sept 7, 2011, and lived in Daytona Beach, Fla.

She is survived by her husband, Styly W Hayward; sons, Andrew and Justin Allen; stepdaughter Rachel-Ann Hayward; stepson Henry Hayward; daughter-in-law Rachael Allen (Husband Andrew Allen), with child; and brother, Michael Orowson Jr.

She was active in Anchor Baptist Church, Oak Hill, Fla. and was in the choir.

A Memorial will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 28, at Anchor Baptist Church, Oak Hill, Fla.

Open Baptist Bible street ministry with husband Styly and stepdaughter Rachel-Ann
Published in The Day on Dec. 12, 2019
