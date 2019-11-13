Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Traci Kiriakou


1988 - 2019
Traci Kiriakou Obituary
Westerly - Traci (Riordan) Kiriakou, 31, of Westerly, R.I. and formerly of Montville entered eternal life Nov. 8, 2019. Traci was the beloved wife of John Kiriakou. She was born Jan. 18, 1988, in New London the daughter of Timothy and Lori (Jengo) Riordan of New London.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Impellitteri-Malia funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Family and friends may gather at 11 a.m. Saturday, for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, Squire St., New London. Committal services and interment are private.

A complete obit will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Nov. 13, 2019
