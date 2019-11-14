|
Westerly - Traci (Riordan) Kiriakou, 31, of Westerly, R.I. and formerly of Montville, died tragically Friday Nov. 8, 2019. She was born Jan. 18, 1988, in New London the daughter of Timothy and Lori (Jengo) Riordan of New London.
Traci graduated from Montville High School, class of 2008. She then graduated from Central Connecticut State University. She was united in marriage to John Kiriakou Sept. 2, 2012, in Norwich Mrs. Kiriakou, was employed in the Norwich Public Schools in the after school program for a short time, leaving to raise her family. She was a caring mother and loving wife who brought fun and joy everywhere she went, a kind and gentle person and to all animals. Traci was a loving sprit and always the life of a party.
Besides her beloved husband John; and parents; she is survived by her two adoring daughters, Peyton and Charleigh Kiriakou; and her paternal grandfather James Jengo of Waterford.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Joseph Church, Squire St., New London. Committal and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations for Peyton and Charleigh college fund go to https.www.gofundme.com/traci-kiriakou-college-fund-for-daughters.
Published in The Day on Nov. 14, 2019