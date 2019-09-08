|
|
|
Waterford - Troy L. Johnson, 53, of Waterford, entered eternal rest Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was born in New London to Elsie J. (Adams) Johnson and the late Ebenezer Johnson Jr.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 60 Blackhall Street, New London. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London, CT 06320.
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019