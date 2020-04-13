|
Uncasville - Trudi F. (Hegner) Busey, 85, of Uncasville passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Marlborough Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marlborough.
Trudi was born in Sandusky, Ohio, Aug. 8, 1934, to Ada and Edward Hegner. She graduated from Sandusky High School and attended two years at Ohio State University. Trudi then became commercial manager at WDOK radio in Cleveland until she married. She eventually settled in Yonkers, N.Y., where she raised three children and loved her first golden retriever. Trudi was an active volunteer, taking on several leadership roles in the PTA and she was elected president of the Yonkers League of Women Voters. When she remarried, Trudi's achievements followed her to Cheshire, where she continued to lead her community's League of Women Voters while working full-time at The Children's Center of Hamden. Upon retiring to southeastern Connecticut, Trudi became a docent, writer and blogger for the iconic Mystic Seaport. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Gales Ferry.
Trudi is survived by her husband of 39 years, Hugh Busey; her children Lynn (Bruce) Ashley of San Ramon, Calif., Denise (Sebastian) LaRosa of Portland and Dr. Steven (Ingrid) Andree of San Diego, Calif.; and stepchildren Matthew Busey of Newington, Roberta Shortt of Higganum, Mark (Robin) Busey of York, S.C., and Scott Busey. She leaves behind grandchildren Ken and Katie Ashley, Nicholas and Christina LaRosa, and Steven Chatham Andree, and step-grandchildren Michelle and Kevin Busey, Annelise (Jason) Hurlbut and Maggi Carroll. She will also be missed by her sister, Wanda (Richard) Hansler of Pepper Pike, Ohio, and was predeceased by her brother, William Hegner.
The family would like to thank Marlborough Health and Rehab for their help and support during this difficult time. Per Trudi's wishes, her ashes will be spread at a later date and there will be no service; only prayers, please.
Published in The Day on Apr. 13, 2020