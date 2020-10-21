1/1
Tyler Paul Carnese
1994 - 2020
Old Lyme - With the deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved son, brother, family member, friend and bright spirit, Tyler Paul Carnese died suddenly in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, while at Yale New Haven Hospital from an extremely aggressive and undiagnosed form of leukemia with family by his side. Tyler was born March 22, 1994, in New London, the son of Gregory P. Carnese and Dawn Hellier and younger brother of Christopher Ryan Carnese. He attended Old Lyme schools and was a graduate of Roger Williams University ("RWU") in Bristol, R.I.

Tyler was wonderfully unique, caring, creative and kind. He was passionate and sensitive about personal and global injustice and cared deeply for the environment. Spending time with family and close friends in the Berkshires, Maine and Vermont, fishing and being out in nature were his favorite pastimes. He loved music and while at RWU, worked DJ gigs with his brother. His tragic passing at the age of 26 did not allow him to fulfill the dreams and desires he had for his future. We miss his quirkiness, his smile, his hugs, his ability to make us all laugh already and he will remain forever in our hearts.

Feeling the loss of this beautiful soul are his brother Christopher Carnese; his mother Dawn Hellier and her partner, Tom; father Gregory P. Carnese and stepmother Shannon Carnese; his maternal grandparents, John R. and Susan Hellier and JoAnn H. and Peter Heinz; his stepgrandmother Eleanor Osbourne Carnese; stepgrandfather William Perzan; and his large extended family and dear friends.

We know Tyler is now with his paternal grandparents, Paul J. Carnese and Caroline Carnese; his stepgrandmother Elizabeth Perzan; his fellow fishing group member James Bogdanoff; and his beloved cat Mia.

Tyler's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the health care professionals at Westerly Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital for their efforts, empathy and professionalism.

Calling Hours will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme. A Celebration of Tyler's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Tiffany Farms in the lower field, 156 Sterling City Road, Lyme. Tyler's family invites everyone to participate in Saturday's service whether to share a memory of Tyler, provide a reading or offer some other tribute to him.

For all services please wear a mask and abide by social distancing and all COVID-19 guidelines. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for photos, directions and online guestbook.

Random acts of kindness, personal actions or monetary donations which support caring for our environment or pet adoption in Tyler's memory would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Published in The Day on Oct. 21, 2020.
