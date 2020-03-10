|
Orange Park, Fla. - Master Chief Petty Officer George Arthur McLaughlin, MCPO U.S. Navy (Ret), 78, of Orange Park, Fla. passed away March 5, 2020. George was born June 24, 1941, in Riverside, R.I., the eldest of six children, to Elmer B. Edwards and Eve Winters Edwards.
Following high school, he entered the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, leading to a career that spanned 32 years, and attained the rank of master chief petty officer and master diver. George was the lead diver in charge of the recovery effort of the Space Shuttle Challenger. Following his retirement, George enjoyed boating and being on the water. He also was an avid golfer. He is best remembered as a great friend who enjoyed time spent with his family and his many friendships at VFW Post 5968 in Orange Park. He will be deeply missed.
George was predeceased by his loving wife, Gail McLaughlin, in April 2019. He is survived by his sisters, Dottie Anderson (Bob); Judy Smith (Howard) and Joan Lazzara (Dino); his brothers, Eddie Edwards (Kay) and Robert Edwards (Dory); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering and celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the VFW Post 5968, 187 Arora Blvd., Orange Park, Fla. No events are scheduled at this time.
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2020