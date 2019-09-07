|
|
Norwich - Valarie J. Haase, 70, lost a valiant ten-year battle with cancer Wednesday at her home.
Valarie was born in Jacksonville, Fla. Aug. 26, 1949, daughter of Emerick and Norma Kuter. She married Arthur P Haase III Sept 1, 1984, he survives her.
For 15 years she worked at the former Sears & Roebuck Co., first in the Catalog Department and then in Human Resources. She would help any animal in need and loved cats, dogs and birds. She was recently studying with Jehovah's Witnesses in Preston. To her family she was the best at being a loving wife and mother and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Valarie is survived by her husband Art; son Robert Pietras and wife Amber; daughter Pamela Pietras; brothers, Michael, David and James Kuter; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 10, at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.
Donations in her memory may be made to either Norwich Police Animal Control, 70 Thames St., Norwich, CT 06360 or Kitty Harbor 2263 Glasgo Rd., Jewett City, CT 06351.
Published in The Day on Sept. 7, 2019