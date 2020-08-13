1/
Valerie A. O'Brien
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Groton - Valerie A. O'Brien, 60, of Groton died Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Valerie was born Feb. 10, 1960, in New London to David Winslow and Carmen Cropanese Tompkins. She married to Kenneth J. O'Brien, he survives her.

Valerie graduated from Fitch High School and worked in the restaurant industry.

A Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. COVID-19 protocol is in effect. For more on Valerie, Donation information and Service details, please visit www.byles.com.

Published in The Day on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
AUG
15
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Valerie we had so many good times. And you helped me threw a terrible time when I lost my sister. You will always be in my heart. I remember our time in Hawaii. You were a light of sunshine. You will be sadly missed. I loved you very much. ALWAYS will remember you fondly. You will be sadly missed. Rest in peace my dear friend
Teresa Perry
Friend
August 13, 2020
Val was so warm, loving and welcomed me into the Tompkins family. She will be greatly missed. I know she is in the arms of our Lord and her dad, uncle Roger and many others this day and forever.
Carol Tompkins
Family
August 13, 2020
Dear Vals complete family
I grew up with all of you. I'm so sorry for your pain at this time. We had soo many happy times. Partys, family get togethers etc...Krista and BJ babysitter ( they send their condolences from ledyard and NH). Bob also knew Vals mother. I'll be seeing you

Love Fran Snyder Szegda, Bob Szegda, BJ Snyder and Krista Foerster.
Fran Snyder-Szegda
Friend
August 13, 2020
Big sis Valerie was always kind enough for lil sis Lisa & I to tag along. And fun we had! Val loved life, made the most out of it, and cared deeply for the people lucky enough to be included in her circle. Will miss you dear sister Val.
Beth Waller Peterson
Friend
August 13, 2020
What a privilege it was to call Val my friend ❤❤ Ken and all her family - I am so sorry for your loss and you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Adkins
Friend
August 13, 2020
Kenny and Family
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Val's charismatic energy will live on in.
everyone she touched in life.
After a valiant fight she can now rest in peace.
All our love
Ken and Sandra Welch
Ken and Sandra Welch
Friend
August 13, 2020
Dear Maliyah, I am so sorry to hear about your grandmother. I know how special you both were to each other...it was obvious even just at morning drop off. I imagine she was and is incredibly proud of your hard work and your warm heart. She will always be close by In your heart looking at all you accomplish. I am not able to make the visiting hours tomorrow but please know my thoughts are with you now and always. Love, Mrs McCarthy.
Mary McCarthy
Teacher
August 13, 2020
Valerie was a wonderful wife, sister, mother, aunt, neighbor and friend. Val fought the good fight, finished the race, and always remained faithful to her family and friends. (2 Timothy 4:7). We all thank the good Lord for allowing Valerie to have touched our lives. May God rest her soul and Bless her loving family and friends.
David Valinski
Friend
August 13, 2020
Val, you have been such a big part of my life since I was 13 years old. You treated me as your own and showed me and my daughter so much love I am going to miss you so much you meant so much to me. No more pain, you will be missed terribly. I love you forever and yes I can say it over and over...
Gina Matthews
Friend
August 13, 2020
Sweet Val, you fought so hard may you rest easy now... Peace be with you Kenny and Family XOXO
Bobbette & Tommy Clapsadle
Friend
August 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bethany Perkins
August 13, 2020
You will be missed by everyone , your smile and beauty will never be forgotten.
Melanie Barrett
Melanie Barrett
Friend
August 13, 2020
Melanie Barrett
Friend
August 12, 2020
Aunt Val, you were everyone’s friend, you were the best mom and aunt anyone could ask for!! I loved getting to do fun trips when I was babysitting TJ & Iz and with you and Maliyah-she’s been blessed with memories of an amazing grandma!!! You have been the best support system to the entire family! THANK YOU for being everyone’s cheerleader!! I’m so grateful for our friendship! All my love, Auntie Dawn
Dawn Norkewicz
Family
August 12, 2020
I love you my dear friend.
Rest in Peace.
God Bless.
Duane Pierson
Friend
August 12, 2020
Val was such a special person. I am so honored to have been her cousin. She is loved by so many, which is a true testament of what a wonderful person she is.God has her in his arms now. He will hug her for you and all of us ❤.
Doreen Wilson
Family
