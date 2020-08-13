Groton - Valerie A. O'Brien, 60, of Groton died Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Valerie was born Feb. 10, 1960, in New London to David Winslow and Carmen Cropanese Tompkins. She married to Kenneth J. O'Brien, he survives her.
Valerie graduated from Fitch High School and worked in the restaurant industry.
A Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. COVID-19 protocol is in effect. For more on Valerie, Donation information and Service details, please visit www.byles.com
.