Dear Maliyah, I am so sorry to hear about your grandmother. I know how special you both were to each other...it was obvious even just at morning drop off. I imagine she was and is incredibly proud of your hard work and your warm heart. She will always be close by In your heart looking at all you accomplish. I am not able to make the visiting hours tomorrow but please know my thoughts are with you now and always. Love, Mrs McCarthy.

Mary McCarthy

Teacher