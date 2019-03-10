|
New London - Valerie L. Singleton, 45, of New London, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 4, 2019, at home.
She was born in New London, the daughter of Irene (Scott) Singleton and the late James Singleton Sr.
A celebration of her life will be held at noon Monday at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 60 Blackhall St., New London. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman St., New London.
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019
