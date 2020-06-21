Uncasville - Valerie "Val" Walker, 38, of Uncasville, passed away peacefully at home June 11, 2020. She fought a courageous battle with cancer and continuously showed hope and grace. Val's life was cut short, but she touched many lives with her thoughtfulness and generosity. Her smile lit up a room.
Valerie was born in Middletown, to Michael Hagen and Susan Munger June 26, 1981. She graduated from Montville High School in 1999, where she played tennis and made many friendships that lasted for decades, especially Tiffany Kriz, Dana Ladyga and Tiffany Waldon. Val married Richard Walker in 2009, and they had two daughters, Brooklyn in 2010, and Alexandra in 2013.
Val worked for Chili's restaurant for many years, and had regular patrons who came in on the days she worked, so they could enjoy her gregarious, outgoing nature. She was quick to laugh and joke with people, and they gravitated toward her warmth. After her children were born, she continued to work in the service and customer relations industry at Big Y World Class Market and Citizens Bank. Her ability to make people smile and feel at ease always ensured her success, no matter where she worked.
Valerie's passion and joy in life centered around her daughters whom she adored. She took great delight in their silliness, dances and activities. She loved to cheer for both Brooklyn and Alex, while they played softball and soccer. Everyone knew she was there, because she was the loudest one cheering!
Val is predeceased by paternal grandparents, William and Dorothy Hagen; and maternal grandparents, Earle and Isabel Munger. Surviving Val are her two girls, Brooklyn and Alexandra Walker; her supportive former husband Rich; sister Sharon Brown and brother-in-law Kassidy; niece Natalie; mom Susan Klinefelter and stepdad Kevin; dad Michael Hagen and stepmom Maria.
People were drawn to Val's sparkle and she had a huge "Valerie's Squad," who loved and supported her during this battle. Best friend Tara Crossley spent many days and nights keeping Val company, taking her places or just watching Bravo TV with her. The communities of Montville and surrounding towns, Chili's crew, and Citizens Bank friends tirelessly raised funds, and made it possible for her to have the Disney trip of a lifetime with her family. Thanks goes to Val's uncle John; Lehann for her continued support of the whole family; Jen Conyers; Grace and Erik Clark; Dr. Michael Murphy and Jessica Van Rye who found her cancer; and Dr. Newton and the kind doctors and nurses at Smilow Cancer Hospital. A special thanks goes to her friend Leah, who also fought a fierce battle with cancer, and spent many hours on the phone talking with Val and helping her cope.
Val was known for her charitable, giving nature. She was quick to donate and rally around anyone in need. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan), 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. The family is making plans for a Celebration of Life. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Uncasville is entrusted with the arrangements. To share a condolence message with Val's family, please visit www.woyaszandson.com.
Valerie was born in Middletown, to Michael Hagen and Susan Munger June 26, 1981. She graduated from Montville High School in 1999, where she played tennis and made many friendships that lasted for decades, especially Tiffany Kriz, Dana Ladyga and Tiffany Waldon. Val married Richard Walker in 2009, and they had two daughters, Brooklyn in 2010, and Alexandra in 2013.
Val worked for Chili's restaurant for many years, and had regular patrons who came in on the days she worked, so they could enjoy her gregarious, outgoing nature. She was quick to laugh and joke with people, and they gravitated toward her warmth. After her children were born, she continued to work in the service and customer relations industry at Big Y World Class Market and Citizens Bank. Her ability to make people smile and feel at ease always ensured her success, no matter where she worked.
Valerie's passion and joy in life centered around her daughters whom she adored. She took great delight in their silliness, dances and activities. She loved to cheer for both Brooklyn and Alex, while they played softball and soccer. Everyone knew she was there, because she was the loudest one cheering!
Val is predeceased by paternal grandparents, William and Dorothy Hagen; and maternal grandparents, Earle and Isabel Munger. Surviving Val are her two girls, Brooklyn and Alexandra Walker; her supportive former husband Rich; sister Sharon Brown and brother-in-law Kassidy; niece Natalie; mom Susan Klinefelter and stepdad Kevin; dad Michael Hagen and stepmom Maria.
People were drawn to Val's sparkle and she had a huge "Valerie's Squad," who loved and supported her during this battle. Best friend Tara Crossley spent many days and nights keeping Val company, taking her places or just watching Bravo TV with her. The communities of Montville and surrounding towns, Chili's crew, and Citizens Bank friends tirelessly raised funds, and made it possible for her to have the Disney trip of a lifetime with her family. Thanks goes to Val's uncle John; Lehann for her continued support of the whole family; Jen Conyers; Grace and Erik Clark; Dr. Michael Murphy and Jessica Van Rye who found her cancer; and Dr. Newton and the kind doctors and nurses at Smilow Cancer Hospital. A special thanks goes to her friend Leah, who also fought a fierce battle with cancer, and spent many hours on the phone talking with Val and helping her cope.
Val was known for her charitable, giving nature. She was quick to donate and rally around anyone in need. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan), 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. The family is making plans for a Celebration of Life. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Uncasville is entrusted with the arrangements. To share a condolence message with Val's family, please visit www.woyaszandson.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.