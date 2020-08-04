New London - Vanessa Rose Aybar was called home to be with the Lord Jesus July 30, 2020. She defeated cancer in the most memorable fashion. Vanessa surpassed medical professionals expectations and fought the good fight. Her passion for Christ and the love that she has for her children will live on.
She is predeceased by her father Angel Aybar Sr. She is survived by her mother Donna Santiago; her brothers, Angel and Anthony; as well as her sisters, Samantha, Enid, and Amanda. She leaves behind her six loving children, Anthony Hamlin Jr., Elijah Hamlin, Marcus Rivera, Juanessa Rivera, D'ahnise White, Grace White; and her amazing dog "Honey".
There will be a memorial service for Vanessa at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at T.H.E Church, located at 207 Bank Street, New London.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
