Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
Voluntown -Veera (Lepikov) Kurisoo passed peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 86 years old. She was born in Estonia March 24, 1933, to Paul Lepikov and Maria (Tamm) Lepikov.

From 1951-1957, Veera proudly worked at Kaspar & Esh jewelry store in NYC. In 1957, she married Manivald Kurisoo, and they moved to Voluntown.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home and burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Published in The Day on June 12, 2019
