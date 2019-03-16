New London - Vera Beckman, 96, a former resident of New London for 52 years, passed away peacefully Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019, at Maplewood at Stony Hill, Bethel.



Vera was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Sept. 21, 1922, daughter of the late Louis and Jennie (Lipkin) Robin. She became a war bride in 1945, traveling to Honolulu, HI, to be with her husband, Ernest, a civilian engineer for the Navy Department. Subsequent relocations to Ohio, Maryland, Virginia and Connecticut proved she could always "bloom where she was planted."



Although Vera worked prior to marriage and for a short time thereafter, she chose to be a stay-at-home mom to her two daughters until her younger one was in her teens. She then returned to the workforce until the age of 72, retiring from an administrative position at the Navy Underwater Sound Lab in New London after more than 20 years.



Vera is survived by her daughter, Arlene Neiman; and son-in-law, Michael Neiman, of Newtown; her grandsons, Ryan (Joanne) Ladden of Long Grove, Ill and Daniel (Stefanie) Ladden of Goldens Bridge, N.Y.; her three great-granddaughters, Jocelyn, Claire, and Lily; and her son-in-law, Gregory Ladden. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest; daughter, Karen Ladden; and brother, Alen Robin.



Vera was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed. At her request, services and burial were private.



To honor Vera's memory, please perform a random act of kindness. Memorial donations also may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810. Published in The Day on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary