Home

POWERED BY

Services
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home
167 Old Hartford Rd.
Colchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Faith "Ronnie" Nelson


1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
Veronica Faith "Ronnie" Nelson Obituary
Hebron - Veronica Faith "Ronnie" Nelson, 79, of Hebron passed away at Hartford Hospital Nov. 14, 2019. Born in East Lyme July 10, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Edith Bangston.

She married her beloved husband, Robert Sept. 26, 1959. The couple made their home and raised their family in East Lyme, where they started building their business known as Niantic Tool Company.

A Celebration of Ronnie's life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester.

For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -