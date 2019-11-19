|
Hebron - Veronica Faith "Ronnie" Nelson, 79, of Hebron passed away at Hartford Hospital Nov. 14, 2019. Born in East Lyme July 10, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Edith Bangston.
She married her beloved husband, Robert Sept. 26, 1959. The couple made their home and raised their family in East Lyme, where they started building their business known as Niantic Tool Company.
A Celebration of Ronnie's life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester.
Published in The Day on Nov. 19, 2019