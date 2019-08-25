Home

Veronica Lodge Obituary
New London - Veronica Lodge, 32, of New London, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Basil Anthony and Elsie (Rivera)

Lodge.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at International Family Worship Center, 327 Huntington St. New London. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home.
Published in The Day on Aug. 25, 2019
