Hope Valley - Veronica A. (Danko) Mathewson, 80, of Hope Valley, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, William S. Mathewson in 2015. Mrs. Mathewson was born in New York, N.Y. Oct. 6, 1938, the daughter of the late George and Olga (Dremuk) Danko.



Veronica was a secretary at Wheeler High School in North Stonington for 46 years before retiring in 2011. She was an avid bowler on the Thursday night bowling league in Westerly.



She is survived by her children, Melody A. Melia of North Stonington, Dawne M. Kennedy of Bradford, R.I., and Mark H. Massey of Voluntown. Veronica also leaves behind her sister, Christina Streeper of Md.; she was predeceased by her sister, Dorothea Doty. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly, RI Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Greenwich, RI Calling hours will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home Monday.



For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to the .