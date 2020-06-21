Victor Angelini
Essex - Victor Angelini, 93, of Essex and formerly of New London, entered eternal life June 18, 2020. He was born Jan. 24, 1927, the son of the late Aurelio and Marianna (Baldelli) Angelini in Mercato Saraceno, Province of Forli, Italy. Mr. Angelini came to the United States in 1957. Later, he was united in marriage to the former Lillian Colonelli June 1, 1957, in St. Joseph Church.

Mr. Angelini worked as a lab technician for General Dynamics Electric Boat, retiring after many years of service. Victor was a quiet man who had a very large presence. His optimism, love of life, generosity of spirit and strength persevered, even with the health challenges caused by a stroke he suffered 26 years ago. He was a point of reference and example for all. Victor lived a long and fruitful life, and will be dearly missed. He accomplished many things in life. Before the stroke of 1994, he owned and managed an active and prosperous farm in Italy, while working as a lab technician in the United States. One of his later accomplishments, the creation of a winery, brought him joy, along with satisfaction. He also spent his whole life leading his family and ensuring the Italian name, Angelini, would never be forgotten. He was a one-of-a-kind soul, in love with the world. He loved the Florida coastline; just the thought of the Florida sun made him so happy, and he resided there for many winters. His warm hugs provided much needed comfort to his family and friends; and his bright smile could light up any room.

He is survived by his beloved wife Lillian of 63 years of marriage; and his two sons, Julius Angelini and his wife Renée, of Westbrook and Paul Angelini and his wife Eileen Sottile, of Essex; his three grandchildren, Maria, Luca and Ethan who brought him joy and delivered him peace.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be private, with entombment in Italy. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.
