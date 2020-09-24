Uncasville - It's with great sadness that the family of Victor E. Sosin Jr. announces his peaceful passing Sept. 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born 84 years ago in Chicago, Ill. to Victor and Sylvia (Impola) Sosin. He spent his younger years on a family farm in Marengo, Wis. He was appointed to the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point in Great Neck, Long Island in 1954, graduating in 1959. While at the Academy, he met his future wife, Ann Marie (LaSala) and they were married April 9, 1960. He served on a destroyer; next at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina as a liaison officer; then at Little Creek, Va. as an instructor at the Amphibious School. He retired in 1965 with the rank of Lieutenant. He continued in the Reserves for a few years after moving the family to Connecticut for a new position as an Engineer at General Dynamics/Electric Boat in Groton.
During the nuclear reactor problems in Pennsylvania and Montana in the 1980s, he was part of the team that was sent to contain the hot spots. Later in that decade, he was sent to upstate New York for four years to manage their submarine radiological training prototype before returning to the Groton site. He retired from Electric Boat after 33 years.
During his children's school years, he became involved in coaching their various sports as well as volunteering in community projects. He participated in adult volleyball, bowling, tried skiing and joined local organizations. When one of his children attended UConn, he and Ann Marie became fans of the UConn women's basketball team, catching most games and one of the winning Final Four Contests in San Antonio.
Vic and Ann Marie loved traveling. They cruised Alaska, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and for their 50th anniversary, their children gave them a cruise to the Baltic Sea. They also visited Germany, England, Paris, Brussels, Normandy, Italy and most of the United States when Ann Marie was a Tour Director.
For an escape from the "Honey Do List," Vic took a part-time job at the new Home Depot store opening in the area mostly as a social outlet where he could play with the newest tools. That lasted 23 years before he retired once again. During these years, he and Ann Marie rarely missed attending their many grandchildren's sporting events and musical/choral concerts.
Victor is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ann Marie; his sister Barbara (Don) Tover and brother Dan (Marge) of Wisconsin. Also, his children Russ (Lorrie) Sosin, Grace (Peter) Coombs, and Diane (Charlie) Rogoff of Connecticut and Bruce (Desiree) Sosin of California. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Megan, Rachel, Brian, Alina, Benjamin, Alex, Dustin, and Kayla; and several nieces and nephews.
Victor's family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Uncasville, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. All guests are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks while inside the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 752 Norwich-Salem Turnpike, Oakdale. Guests are asked to arrive directly at the church in the morning. A private burial ceremony will take place following the Mass.
Victor's family would like to extend their gratitude to the aides and nurses on South Wing at New London Rehab & Care Center, and to Dr. Sapna Khubchandani and her staff, for all their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations in Victor's memory may be made to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association & Foundation, Inc., c/o BNB Bank Lockbox, P.O. Box 1126, Center Moriches, NY 11934 (please include "Class of 1959" in the memo line).
